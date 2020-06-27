Late Notices
Janet E. (Priebe) Peters
LIBERTY, Mo. Janet Elizabeth (Priebe) Peters, 95, Liberty, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday June 25, 2020.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
