Late Notices
Jessica D. Creason
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Jessica D. Creason,32, of Maysville, died June 22, 2021. A Celebration of Jessicas life will be held by her family at a later date. Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Elaine K. Johnson
GALLATIN, Mo. Elaine K. Johnson , 62, of Gallatin, Missouri, June 23. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arr: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
Penny M. Litton
CARTHAGE, Mo. Penny M. Litton, 60, of Carthage, Missouri, died June 21, 2021. A one hour memorial visitation will be held 1 p.m. June 27 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Janet D. Ross
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Janet Darlene Ross, 68, died June 23, 2021. Funeral service: June 25 3 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
