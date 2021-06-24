Late Notices
Thomas Bradford
Thomas David Tom Bradford Sr., 72, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 26 at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Inurnment with Military Rites will follow in Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Everett L. Brizendine III
CLARKSDALE, Mo. Everett L. Brizendine III, 58, passed away on June 21, 2021. A Memorial Celebration of Life is being planned for family and friends at a future date.
Delicia J. Dixon
Delicia June Dixon, 86 of St. Joseph, passed away June 22, 2021. Funeral 1 p.m., June 26 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in St. Joseph. Interment; Long Branch Church Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Jim Gerber
LATHROP, Mo. Jim Gerber , age 78, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away morning, June 23rd, 2021. Arr: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.
Patricia A. Murray
Patricia A. (Pat) Murray, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away June 22, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
