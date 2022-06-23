Late Notices, June 23, 2022 Jun 23, 2022 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesAmanda SimpsonAmanda (Vey) Simpson, 40, St. Joseph, passed away June 21, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Merrie B. Estes-StottsMerrie Beth Estes-Stotts, 56, St. Joseph, passed away June 19, 2022. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Jeffrey W. UmbargerTARKIO, Mo. Jeffrey W. Umbarger, 55, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away June 20, 2022, Rock Port, Missouri. Funeral 10:30 a.m., June 25, First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation 6 to 7 p.m. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. www.minterfuneralchapels.com.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tarkio Missouri Funeral Home Christianity Worship Ethnology Cremation Crematory St. Joseph Amanda Simpson × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 23, 2022 Late Notices, June 22, 2022 Late Notices, June 21, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFather-son business owner duo moves to Frederick AvenueUnidentified male body recovered from Missouri RiverSheriff's office member accidentally fired gun at Missouri Western, Puett saysSt. Joseph School District names new nursing coordinatorLarry Stobbs, city's former mayor, dies at 84May restaurant inspectionsSJSD details what levy extension will pay forWrestling school gives grapplers a taste of the big timeChiefs announce 2022 training camp datesSt. Joseph Health Department responds to KC monkeypox case
