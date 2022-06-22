STEWARTSVILLE, MO. Twila Constance, 96, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away June 17, 2022. Per Twilas wishes, there will be no services. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Kismet L. J. Eveloff
Kismet Lee June (Clayman) Eveloff, 93, St. Joseph, passed away June 20, 2022. Farewell Services and Public Livestream noon Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Shaare Sholem Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Juanita L. Moss
Juanita L. Moss, 89, St. Joseph, passed away June 21, 2022. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. July 2, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. July 1, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Donnie D. Neil
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. Donnie Dean Neil, 94, passed away June 18, 2022. Visitation 2 p.m. June 23, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri, Funeral 3 p.m. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Janice B. White
Janice B. White, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away June 19, 2022. Ms. White has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No visitation or services are scheduled anice B. White
Michael D. Zorn
Michael D. Zorn, 39, St. Joseph, passed away June 17, 2022. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.