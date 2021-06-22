Late Notices
Daniel R. Copp
CAMERON, Mo. Daniel Robert Copp, 65, of Cameron, Missouri, died June 18, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held July 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Caryl A. Harper
PATTERSON, Iowa Caryl Ann Harper, 74, Patterson, Iowa, died June 19, 2021. Graveside Services and Burial 1 p.m. June 24, in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
William J. Mantlo
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. William Bill Joseph Mantlo, 85, died June 20, 2021. Cremation was held. No services are scheduled at this time. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Kenny McMillen
MARYVILLE, Mo. Kenny McMillen, 92, of Maryville, Missouri, died June 20, 2021. Private Family Services will be held under the direction of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on June 23, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
Tommy W. Pahmahmie
Tommy W. Chief Pahmahmie, 56, St. Joseph, died June 20, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
William D. Strain
William "Bill" D. Strain, 76, of St. Joseph, died June 20, 2021. Memorial service will be 7 p.m. June 29 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with visitation one hour prior. Rex Strayer officiating. Online condolences may be left at heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.