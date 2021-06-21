Late Notices
Gladys I. Grable
Gladys Irene Grable, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away June 18, 2021.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Funeral services 2 p.m. June 23, 2021. Rupp Funeral Home.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home
Cynthia Gunter
Cynthia Gunter, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away June 19, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Steve Horine
Steve Horine, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away June 18, 2021.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.
Roger OBanion
Roger OBanion, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away June 18, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Randa Silvey
Randa "Randy" Silvey, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away June 18, 2021.
Visitation 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Memorial services: 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Chapel.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.
Charles Turner
Charles Turner, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away June 18, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Robert Weiser
Robert Weiser 59, St. Joseph, passed away June 18, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
