Late Notices, June 20, 2022

James F. Baber
James Franklin Baber, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jerry D. Gaston
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Jerry Dale Gaston, 78, passed away June 17, 2022.
Funeral service: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Rebecca J. Shockley
HIAWATHA, Kan. Rebecca Jean Becky Shockley, 67, of Hiawatha, died at her home June 17, 2022.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
