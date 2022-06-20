Late Notices

James F. Baber

James Franklin Baber, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jerry D. Gaston

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Jerry Dale Gaston , 78, passed away June 17, 2022.

Funeral service: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Rebecca J. Shockley

HIAWATHA, Kan. Rebecca Jean Becky Shockley, 67, of Hiawatha, died at her home June 17, 2022.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

