Late Notices

Aileen Gray

BETHANY, Mo. Aileen Gray, 92, Bethany, Missouri, (formerly of Des Moines, Iowa) passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 5 at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, Missouri. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Luther J. Meade

Luther J. Meade, 96, St. Joseph, passed away June 1, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Donald L. Overton

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Donald Lee Overton, 80, passed away June 1, 2021. Service: June 4, 2021, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Ronald D. Smith

Ronald Dean Smith, St. Joseph, passed June 1, 2021. Funeral Arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.