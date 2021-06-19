Late Notices
Jennie Clinton
Jennie Clinton, 92, of St. Joseph, died June 17, 2021. Funeral service 11 a.m., Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.
Daniel R. Englert
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Daniel Ray Hollywood Englert, 54, died June 17, 2021. Graveside service: June 22, 2021, 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe. ww.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
ElDana M Nichols
HIAWATHA, Kan. ElDana M Nichols, 92, passed away June 16, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Lawrence R. Schneider
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Lawrence Rudolph Schneider, 100, passed away June 17, 2021. Mass: June 21, 10:30 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.