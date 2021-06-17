Late Notices
Michael E. Bohart
Michael E. Mickey Bohart, 74, St. Joseph, passed away June 14, 2021. Arrangements: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton, 67, St. Joseph, passed away, June 16, 2021. Service arrangements are pending at Rupp Funeral Home.
Beverly A. Cody
POLO, Mo. Beverly Ann Cody, 72, of Polo, passed away June 14, 2021. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. June 19, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.
James Dykes
James Jim Dykes, 80, St. Joseph, passed away June 16, 2021. Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Joan L. Griggs
Joan Lefler Griggs, 83, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away June 14, 2021. Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m.. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
James E. Hays
James E. "Jim" Hays, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away June 16, 2021, at a local hospital. A private graveside service and interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Dixie J. Miller
Dixie Jean (Hughes) Miller, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away June 13, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Martha Peters
Martha Peters, 85, former Cameron, Missouri, resident. Services 3 p.m., June 19, 2021, Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Visitation, Saturday, 2 to 3 p.m. at the mortuary. www.resthavenmort.com
Jimmie D. Reed
BROWNING, Mo. Jimmie D. Reed, 69, of Browning, passed away June 13, 2021. There are no services scheduled. Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Tom Townsend
MARYVILLE, Mo. Tom Townsend, 94, Maryville, passed away June 15, 2021. Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Patricia Wood
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Patricia Ann Wood, 62, passed away on June 11, 2021. Graveside Services: 10 a.m. June 18, 2021, Avalon Cemetery, Avalon, Missouri. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
