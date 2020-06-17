Late Notices

David L. Barnett

David Lee Barnett, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 in St. Joseph, Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home

Gary L. Davis

MOUND CITY, Mo. Gary Lynn Devo Davis, 64, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Mound City United Methodist Church. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.

Dorothy J. Goss

RAYTOWN, Mo. Dorothy J. Goss, 66, Raytown, formerly St. Joseph, was called into glory Saturday June 13, at her home.

Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, Trinity Temple Church of God In Christ, Grandview, Missouri.

Family visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Funeral services entrusted to: Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, St. Joseph.

Donald J. Hanway

Donald J. Hanway, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.

A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a visitation 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Graveside Service and Interment noon, Friday, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Shirley Mae Thornton

Shirley Mae Thornton 66, of Saint Joseph, passed away Monday June 15, 2020, in St. Joseph, Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Shirley Thornton memorial fund online at www.ruppfuneral.com, select funeral fund or in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Delia Mae Velazquez

Delia Mae Velazquez, 90, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home. Open visitation: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Private Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary will be held. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials: Saint Patrick Catholic Church. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Mary Elois Wade

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Mary Elois Wade, 87, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Service: 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, First Baptist Church, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.