GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - Paul F. Graham, 88, Garden Grove, California, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away June 5, 2022. Funeral 10:30 a.m. June 18, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Open visitation: 9 a.m. June 17, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, where family receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Linda G. Koenig
TARKIO, Mo. Linda Gayle Koenig, 45, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away June 13, 2022. Funeral 4 p.m. June 20, First Baptist Church, Tarkio. There is no visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Jerry W. McDonald
COSBY, Mo. Jerry W. McDonald, 74, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Memorial Service 11 a.m. June 18, at Messick Park, West 12th & Main Streets in Savannah, Missouri. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Leland Wilson Smith, Jr.
ROCK PORT, Mo. Leland Wilson Smith, Jr., 77, Rock Port, passed away June 12, 2022. Service: 10:30 a.m., June 20, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. No visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
