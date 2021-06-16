Late Notices

Melinda Kastner

Melinda "Mindy" Kastner 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.