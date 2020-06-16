Late Notices
Emma M. Beach
ELWOOD, Kan. Emma M. Beach, 78, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Ronald A. Matheny
MARYVILLE, Mo. Ronald A. Matheny, 76 of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Nodaway Nursing Home in Maryville.
Mr. Matheny has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or services held. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
Richard E. Wilson
TRENTON, Mo. Richard Gene Eugene Wilson, 82, died Monday, June 15, 2020.
Graveside: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 10 a.m., Payne Cemetery, Modena, Missouri.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.