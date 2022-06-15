Late Notices

Micah J. Bottorff

Micah Jacob Bottorff, 30, of St. Joseph, passed away June 13, 2022. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. Friday Funeral services and public livestream at 2 p.m. June 17, at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.

Elizabeth Ann

Burnsides

MARYVILLE, Mo. Elizabeth Ann Burnsides, 84, Maryville, Missouri, passed away June 14, 2022. Farewell 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church, Maryville. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.meierhoffer.com

Jerry Davison

Jerry Davison. 79, passed away June 13, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Nina Sowder

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Nina June Sowder, 97, died June 13, 2022. Service: June 17, 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Christian Quinn

Christian Quinn, 24, St. Joseph, passed away June 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Tony Walker

Tony Walker, 43, St. Joseph, passed away June 14, 2022. Arrangments are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Lane K. Zimmerman

Lane K. Zimmerman, 73, of St. Joseph, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away June 13, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. June 17 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville. Rosary 6 p.m., June 16 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Visitation following the rosary until 8 p.m. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

