Micah Jacob Bottorff, 30, of St. Joseph, passed away June 13, 2022. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. Friday Funeral services and public livestream at 2 p.m. June 17, at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Elizabeth Ann
Burnsides
MARYVILLE, Mo. Elizabeth Ann Burnsides, 84, Maryville, Missouri, passed away June 14, 2022. Farewell 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church, Maryville. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.meierhoffer.com
Jerry Davison
Jerry Davison. 79, passed away June 13, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Nina Sowder
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Nina June Sowder, 97, died June 13, 2022. Service: June 17, 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Christian Quinn
Christian Quinn, 24, St. Joseph, passed away June 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Tony Walker
Tony Walker, 43, St. Joseph, passed away June 14, 2022. Arrangments are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Lane K. Zimmerman
Lane K. Zimmerman, 73, of St. Joseph, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away June 13, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. June 17 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville. Rosary 6 p.m., June 16 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Visitation following the rosary until 8 p.m. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.