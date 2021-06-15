Late Notices

Mary Cole

Mary Cole, 80, St. Joseph, passed away June 14, 2021. Farewell Services 10 a.m., June 22, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Pamela Corbin

TARKIO, Mo. Pamela Corbin, 54, passed away June 13, 2021. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port, Missouri.

Dennis W. Gann

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Dennis Wayne Gann, age 75, passed away June 13, 2021. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Stewartsville Community of Christ with visitation one hour prior to funeral time at the church. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Stewartsville. Services under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Oscar A. Mancia

Oscar Armando Mancia, 47, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Marilyn S. Manning

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Marilyn Sue Manning, 74, died June 12, 2021. Services: June 16, 2021, 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Norma McCaulla

GALLATIN, Mo. Norma McCaulla, 94 of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away June 12, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

Brice McDaniel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Thomas Brice McDaniel, 19, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away June 8, 2021. Funeral Services 2 p.m. June 16, at the United Methodist Church, Gilman City, Missouri, under the direction of the Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow at Hickory Creek Cemetery, Jameson, Missouri. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Edith C. McGinness

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Edith C. McGinness, 79, passed away June 12, 2021. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.Funeral: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial at St Joesph Memorial Park Cemetery. Www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Christian C. Oelze

RAVENWOOD, Mo. Christian C. Chris Oelze, 68, of Ravenwood, Missouri, passed away June 12, 2021 at. Oelze has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial Service 6 p.m. June 23, at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 to 6 p.m. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Michael P. Wysling

Michael Paul Wysling 64, of St. Joseph, passed away June 12, 2021. Funeral services 7 p.m., June 17, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment at a later date at Leavenworth National Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.