Late Notices

Virginia Simpson

Virginia Simpson, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

William L. Bill Slusher

OREGON, Mo. William L. Bill Slusher, 63, passed away June 11, at a Kansas City hospital.

Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by services at 11 a.m. all at New Point Christian Church.

More information at: www. chamberlainfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.