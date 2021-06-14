Late Notices
Virginia Simpson
Virginia Simpson, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
William L. Bill Slusher
OREGON, Mo. William L. Bill Slusher, 63, passed away June 11, at a Kansas City hospital.
Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by services at 11 a.m. all at New Point Christian Church.
More information at: www. chamberlainfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.