Late Notices, June 13, 2022

Jacqueline Crawford
Jacqueline Crawford, 95, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New Albany, Ohio.
Arrangements pending, under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Phyllis Beaty-Snyder
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Phyllis Beaty-Snyder, 86, Stewartsville, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
