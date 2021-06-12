Late Notices
Henry Goodpasture
RUSHVILLE, Mo. Henry Goodpasture, 73, Rushville, Missouri, passed away June 10, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Debra D. Sportsman
MAITLAND, Mo. Debra D. Sportsman, 64, of Maitland, Missouri, passed away on June 10, 2021. Mrs. Sportsman has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. June 18, at Price Funeral Home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
