Late Notices

Charles Burnett

Charles Burnett 83, of St. Joseph, passed away June 10, 2021; Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. June 14. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, arrangements the Rupp Funeral Home.

James Calhoun

James Calhoun, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away June 10, 2021, in St. Joseph. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Joan Gibson

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Joan Gibson, 97, passed away June 9, 2021. Mass June 15, 2021, 11 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Sue A. Shirley

Sue Alice Shirley, 77, St. Joseph, passed away June 9, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. June 19, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. June 18, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory

Lawrence Souders

JAMESPORT, Mo. Lawrence Souders , 87, of Jamesport, Missouri, passed away June 9, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

Kim Weller

Kim Weller 61, of St. Joseph, passed away June 9, 2021, in St. Joseph. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Henry J. Wilson

Henry Jefferson Wilson, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away June 9, 2021 in St. Joseph. Funeral services: 10 a.m. June 19 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Graveside Service and Interment following at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Milton Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.