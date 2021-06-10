Late Notices
Kelly Christensen
Kelly Christensen, 56, St. Joseph, passed away June 8, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Judy A. Felch
Judy Ann (Ward) Felch, 76, St. Joseph, passed away June 5, 2021. Private interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Edward Finger
HIAWATHA, Kan. Edward Eddie Finger, died June 8, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for Obituary/service/lifestreaming information
Blane Heussner
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Blane Heussner, 21, passed away June 6, 2021.Graveside service: June 11 at 10 a.m., Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Christopher B. Hurt
Christopher Brian Hurt, 36, of St. Joseph, passed away June 6, 2021. Funeral service noon Saturday, June 12, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Charles D. Jones
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Charles David Jones, 65, passed away on June 8, 2021. Private family graveside services: Welsh Cemetery, Dawn. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Heather M. King
Heather Marie (Lanum) King, 42, St. Joseph, passed away June 5, 2021. Farewell Services are being planned for a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Willena Lawrence
Willena Lawrence, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away June 7, 2021. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. June 20 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Monday at our chapel. Interment will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
