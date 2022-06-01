KANSAS CITY, Mo. Robert K. Ball 84 of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away May 31, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Robin R. Carl
Robin Renee Justice Carl, 37, of St. Joseph, passed away May 29, 2022. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Funeral 10 a.m. June 4 at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Gwen Hendrix
Gwen Hendrix, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away May 31, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mary R. Kendzora
Mary R. Kendzora, 94, St. Joseph, passed away May 28, 2022. Burial and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Cathedral Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Steven L. Meade
FAUCETT, Mo. Steven Luther Meade, 72, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away May 30, 2022. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, funeral service following at 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, interment Memorial Park Cemetery arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Donald Mozier
Donald Mozier, 85 of St. Joseph, passed away May 30, 2022. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, funeral and public livestream 10 a.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Marvin D. Miles
GILMAN CITY, Mo. Marvin D. Butch Miles, 76, Gilman City, Missouri, passed away May 28, 2022. Marvin has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. June 2 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment will be held at a later date. There is no scheduled family visitation. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Richard L. Stevens
GOWER, Mo. Richard L. Rich Stevens, 79, of Gower, Missouri, passed away May 31, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. June 3 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Gower. Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower.
Robert L. Vaughn
LATHROP, Mo. Robert "Bob" Lewis Vaughn, 75, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away May 28, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop
Winifred M. Woodruff
HIAWATHA, Kan. Winifred M. Winnie Woodruff, 99, of Hiawatha, died May 30, 2022. Funeral 10:30 a.m. June 4 at the Highland Christian Church. Interment will follow at the Olive Banch Cemetery in White Cloud, Kansas. Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland, Kansas, after 10 a.m. Friday, visitation 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. that evening. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
