Late Notices
Randy W. Brooks
Randy W. Brooks, 68, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.
More information at: simplifyfunerals.com.
Cheryl Funk
Cheryl Funk 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at a St. Joseph Hospital.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Nancy L. Gray
Nancy L. Gray, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Penny M. Hayes
Penny Machell Hayes, 56, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lorelai E. A. Kress
Lorelai Elizabeth Ann Kress, 3 months, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Jacqueline C. Mabion
Jacqueline C. Jackie Mabion, 74, passed Saturday, May 29, at a St. Joseph residential care facility.
Arrangements: pending, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
David M. Pickett
David Michael Pickett, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Audrey Dodd-Williams
GREENSBORO, N.C. Audrey Dodd-Williams 43, Greensboro, passed Sunday May 30, at a Greensboro hospital.
Arrangements: pending, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.