Late Notices

Randy W. Brooks

Randy W. Brooks, 68, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.

More information at: simplifyfunerals.com.

Cheryl Funk

Cheryl Funk 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at a St. Joseph Hospital.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Nancy L. Gray

Nancy L. Gray, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Penny M. Hayes

Penny Machell Hayes, 56, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lorelai E. A. Kress

Lorelai Elizabeth Ann Kress, 3 months, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Jacqueline C. Mabion

Jacqueline C. Jackie Mabion, 74, passed Saturday, May 29, at a St. Joseph residential care facility.

Arrangements: pending, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.

David M. Pickett

David Michael Pickett, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Audrey Dodd-Williams

GREENSBORO, N.C. Audrey Dodd-Williams 43, Greensboro, passed Sunday May 30, at a Greensboro hospital.

Arrangements: pending, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

