Late Notices

Carl R. Blevins Jr.

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Carl R Blevins, Jr., 73, of Fairview, died May 30, 2020, at his home.

Donna I. Cook

Donna Ilene Cook, 50, passed away, May 31, 2020

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Louise Mindrup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Louise Mindrup, 88 of Kansas City, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Ridgely Cemetery.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

David Parker

David Parker, 72, St. Joseph, died Monday June 1, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital, services are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.

Evelyn Perry

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Evelyn Perry, 87, died Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Vivian Bernice

Thornton

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Vivian Bernice Thornton, 88, of Independence, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial, Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, Missouri. Memorial Fund: American Pancreatic Association.

For online condolences, visit www.poalndthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.