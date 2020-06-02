Late Notices
Carl R. Blevins Jr.
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Carl R Blevins, Jr., 73, of Fairview, died May 30, 2020, at his home.
Donna I. Cook
Donna Ilene Cook, 50, passed away, May 31, 2020
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.
Louise Mindrup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Louise Mindrup, 88 of Kansas City, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Ridgely Cemetery.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower
David Parker
David Parker, 72, St. Joseph, died Monday June 1, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital, services are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
Evelyn Perry
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Evelyn Perry, 87, died Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Vivian Bernice
Thornton
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Vivian Bernice Thornton, 88, of Independence, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial, Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, Missouri. Memorial Fund: American Pancreatic Association.
For online condolences, visit www.poalndthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.