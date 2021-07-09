Late Notices
Brett E. Dickerson Robin D. Dickerson
PLATTSBURG, Mo. Mr. Brett E. Dickerson, 56, and Mrs. Robin D. Dickerson, 57, of Plattsburg Missouri, passed away Saturday July 3, 2021, in Sheridan County Wyoming as a result of a Motorcycle accident. Arrangements pending at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.
Sheila M. George
EASTON, Mo. Sheila M. George, 59, of Easton, Missouri, passed away on July 7, 2021, at Riverside Place in St. Joseph. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., July 10 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, Missouri. Visitation and family re 10 to 11 a.m. July 10 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah.
Jackie Granville
Jackie Granville, 71, St. Joseph, passed away July 8, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Matthew D. Milbourn
Matthew Dene Milbourn, 39, St. Joseph, passed away July 7, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
