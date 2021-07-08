Late Notices
Donald L. Gill,Jr.
DEARBORN, Mo. Donald L. Gill,Jr., 64, passed away July 5, 2021. Funeral services will be at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville, Missouri, July, 9 at 10 a.m. Christian Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Roy C. Hartley
HIAWATHA, Kan. Roy C. Hartley, 63, of Hiawatha, died July 2, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.
Betty L. Jeffers
BRAYMER, Mo. Betty Lee Jeffers, 92, passed away July 4, 2021. Services: July 9 at 11 a.m., Gospel Christian Center, Cowgill. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
Donald Reid
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Donald Reid, 70, passed away July 4, 2021. Visitation at Turner Family Funeral in Maysville, Missouri, at 10 a.m. on July 10 with a Mass of Catholic Funeral to follow at St. Aloysius Church in Maysville. Christian Burial will follow at the Amity Cemetery.
Harold Webb
DEARBORN, Mo. Harold Webb, 87, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away, July 3, 2021. Arrangements pending, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
