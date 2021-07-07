Late Notices
Joshua Smith
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Joshua Smith, 38, passed away July 5, 2021. Services: July 10, 11 a.m., Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
Patricia S. Wise
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Patricia Sue (Zimmerman) Wise, 62, died July 4, 2021. Services: July 9, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
