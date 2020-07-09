Late Notices

Dorothy M. (Stiens) Miller

MARYVILLE, Mo. Dorothy Mae (Stiens) Miller, 92, Maryville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2020.

Mrs. Miller was a member of Missouri Cremation Services. Services are pending.

Robert "Bob" Rankin

Robert L. "Bob" Rankin, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in a local health care facility.

Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Imogene Slagle

GLADSTONE, Mo. Imogene Slagle, 81, Gladstone, Missouri, formerly of Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Graveside Services and burial: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Open Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Jerry White

CAMERON, Mo. Jerry White, age 89, of Cameron, Missouri, and formerly of Jamesport, Missouri, passed away Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home, in Cameron.

Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Jamesport.

