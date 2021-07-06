Late Notices
Keith Harlan Brown
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Keith Harlan Brown, 82, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away July 4, 2021. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. July 6 at the Gower Baptist Church. Funeral Services: 10 a.m. July 7 at the Gower Baptist Church. Burial: Blakely Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Barbara Bryan
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Barbara Bryan, 78, passed away June 29, 2021. Private family service: July 8 at Lindley Funeral Home. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Julia W. Cornett
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Julia W. Cornett, 95, Pattonsburg, MO passed away July 4, 2021. Funeral Services 10:30 a.m. July 7 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial will follow in Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Leonard L. Leimbach
Leonard L. Leimbach, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away July 3, 2021. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m.
Glen W. Maberry
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Glen Walter Maberry, 80, passed away July 3, 2021. Graveside service: July 9, 2021, 2:30 p.m., Blue Mound Cemetery, Dawn. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Allen H. Rosenbohm
ROCK PORT, Mo. Allen H. Rosenbohm, 81, Rock Port, passed away July 2, 2021. Funeral Service: 11 a.m., July 8, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, prior to the service. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Catherine E. Rosenthal
Catherine Elaine Rosenthal, 80, St Joseph, passed away July 3, 2021. Farewell Services 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Betty J. Salmon
LIBERTY, Mo. Betty Jean Salmon, 94, Liberty, Missouri, passed away July 3, 2021. Graveside Service and Burial 11:30 a.m. July 9 at New Hope Cemetery, McFall, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
W. Marie Simpson
POLO, Mo. W. Marie Simpson, 72, of Polo, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away July 2, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
