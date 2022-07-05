Late Notices, July 5, 2022 Jul 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesPhyllis I. CulverWILBER, Neb. Phyllis Irene Culver, 93, Wilber, formerly of Tarkio, Missouri, passed away, July 1, 2022, in Wilber.There is no scheduled family visitation.More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Phyllis Irene Culver Visitation Neb. Missouri Notice Phyllis I. St. Joseph × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 5, 2022 Late Notices, July 2, 2022 Late Notices, July 1, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph resident gains following on TikTokCity gears up for July Fourth fireworks show in the North ShoppesInformation released on woman who died in police custodyJuly 4 mega-guide: Where to watch fireworks in Kansas City area this holiday weekendSt. Joseph Country Club holds opening ceremony for new roadMan, woman killed in Tuesday night crashWoman dies from medical complications after arrestRegional groups plan July Fourth celebrationsTwo crashes occur on I-29 within hours of each otherAirshow to bring historic aircraft to St. Joseph
