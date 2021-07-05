Late Notices
Theresa E. Dillard
LAREDO, Mo. Theresa Ellen Dillard, 79, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021.
Services: 10:30 a.m. July 7, 2021, Laredo Christian Church, Laredo.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Leonard L. Leimbach
Leonard L. Leimbach, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away July 3, 2021, at a local hospital.
Arrangements: pending, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Bonnie L. Saale
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Bonnie Lou Saale, 80, passed away July 2, 2021.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. July 6, 2021, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
W. Marie Simpson
POLO, Mo. W. Marie Simpson, 72, of Polo, passed away July 2, 2021, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri.
Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home, Polo.
Shirley Smith
GALLATIN, Mo. Shirley Smith, age 87 of Gallatin, passed away July 2, 2021 at her home.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
