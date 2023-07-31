Late Notices, July 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesThomas BaldwinThomas Baldwin, 59, St. Joseph, passed away July 28, 2023. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Kenny BrooksKenny Brooks, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away July 27, 2023. Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman- Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Funeral Home. www.heatonbowmansmith.comAs published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 31, 2023 Late Notices, July 28, 2023 Late Notices, July 27, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman dies at Sunday training camp practiceTrail Theatre celebrating grand reopening FridayHighway surface buckles, forcing closureChick-fil-A to close for renovationsTwo charged in last Wednesday's shootingHotWorx fitness center opening in St. JosephNew restaurants prepare for summer openingsFatal motorcycle crash kills one St. Joseph manTrail Theatre hosts grand reopeningAuto Medics owner hopes to rebuild
