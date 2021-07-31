Late Notices
Scott Adam
LATHROP, Mo. Scott Adam 53 of Lathrop, Missouri, died July 30, 2021. Arrangements pending at Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg Missouri.
Tina V. Black
LEES SUMMIT, Mo. Tina V. Black, 92, Lees Summit, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away July 29, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery, Atchison, Kansas. Parish Rosary 5:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Donald R. Crouse
Donald R. Crouse, 83, St. Joseph, passed away July 29, 2021. Masonic Graveside Services and Burial 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7 in Oaklawn Cemetery, Cainsville, Missouri, Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. www. robersonfuneralhome.com
Richard H. Marshall
MARYVILLE, Mo. Richard H. Dick Marshall, 86, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. Mr. Marshall has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or services held. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
Charla R. Salfrank
Charla Rae Salfrank, 76, St. Joseph, passed away July 27, 2021. Farewell Services 1 p.m. Aug. 6, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service, Mound City, Missouri. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service, Mound City.
Sara A. Wilson
MARYVILLE, Mo. Sara A. Wilson, 89, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away July 29, 2021. Graveside services 11 a.m. Aug. 3, at Miriam Cemetery under the care of Price Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com
Samuel Zebelean
Samuel Zebelean, 91, St. Joseph, passed away July 30, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
