Late Notices
Janice M. Carriger
Janice Marie Carriger, 63, of St Joseph, passed away July 28, 2021. Funeral services: 2 p.m., Aug. 2, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Gray officiating. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: King Hill Cemetery. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Edna Crouch
KING CITY, Mo. Edna Merle Crouch, 96, King City, Missouri, passed away July 28, 2021. Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 2 in King City Cemetery, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, where friends may call after 9 a.m. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Carson McCormack, III
MOUND CITY, Mo. Carson Sonny McCormack, III, 86, Mound City, Missouri, passed away July 29, 2021. Arrangements pending Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.
Mary L. Saunders
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Mary Louise Saunders, 89, Leavenworth, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, passed away July 28, 2021. Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Aug. 2, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation: 10 a.m., Monday, prior to the service. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.