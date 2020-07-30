Late Notices
Warren W. James
Stanberry, Mo. Warren W. James, 94, Stanberry, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Private Family Services: Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Burial with Military Rites: High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday, July 31, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, where masks are highly recommended and social distancing will be observed
More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Deborah A. Debby (Thomas) Karr
Deborah A. Debby (Thomas) Karr, 57, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Memorial Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, Wyatt Park Christian Church.
Dixie R.Pollard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Dixie Rose Pollard, 85, Kansas City, passed away on July 27, 2020.
Private Graveside service will be held.
Services: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.