Late Notices

Warren W. James

Stanberry, Mo. Warren W. James, 94, Stanberry, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Private Family Services: Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Burial with Military Rites: High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 31, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, where masks are highly recommended and social distancing will be observed

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Deborah A. Debby (Thomas) Karr

Deborah A. Debby (Thomas) Karr, 57, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Memorial Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, Wyatt Park Christian Church.

Dixie R.Pollard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Dixie Rose Pollard, 85, Kansas City, passed away on July 27, 2020.

Private Graveside service will be held.

Services: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.