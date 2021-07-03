Late Notices

Shirley M. Dougherty

ROCK PORT, Mo. Shirley M. Dougherty, 90, Rock Port, passed away July 2, 2021. Funeral Service: 10 a.m. July 7, 2021, First Christian Church, Rock Port. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. July 6, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Carol Ann Lammers

SAVANNAH, Mo. Carol Ann Lammers, 59, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home in Savannah. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri, is in charge of local arrangements.

Eddeania Smith

ALTAMONT, Mo. Eddeania Benz Smith, age 71, of Altamont, Missouri, passed June 25, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

Gloria M. Waggoner

WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Gloria M. Waggoner, 78, of White Cloud, Kansas, died July 1, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for Obituary/ service information. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

