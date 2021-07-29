Late Notices
Roger E. Dixon
HAMILTON, Mo. Roger E. Dixon, 76, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on July 27, 2021. A family memorial service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Carolyn J. Gillham
TARKIO, Mo. Carolyn June Gillham, 64, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio. Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Aug. 3, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. There is no visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Katharina Hartig
Katharina Katie Hartig, 93, St. Joseph, passed away July 26, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Larry C. Limb
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Larry C. Limb,65, of Maysville, Missouri, passed away on July 27, 2021. Funeral service Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. at Turner Family Funeral Home, Maysville. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Christian Burial at Wood/Oak Grove Cemetery, in rural Dekalb County. online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Arley F. Patton
CLARINDA, Iowa Arley F. Patton, 77, Clarinda, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, passed away July 26, 2021. Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Aug. 1, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m., July 31, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
