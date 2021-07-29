Late Notices

Roger E. Dixon

HAMILTON, Mo. Roger E. Dixon, 76, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on July 27, 2021. A family memorial service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Carolyn J. Gillham

TARKIO, Mo. Carolyn June Gillham, 64, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio. Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Aug. 3, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. There is no visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Katharina Hartig

Katharina Katie Hartig, 93, St. Joseph, passed away July 26, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Larry C. Limb

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Larry C. Limb,65, of Maysville, Missouri, passed away on July 27, 2021. Funeral service Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. at Turner Family Funeral Home, Maysville. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Christian Burial at Wood/Oak Grove Cemetery, in rural Dekalb County. online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Arley F. Patton

CLARINDA, Iowa Arley F. Patton, 77, Clarinda, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, passed away July 26, 2021. Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Aug. 1, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m., July 31, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.