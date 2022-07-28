EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Anna Fae Allen, 88, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away July 26, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. July 29 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Pamela A. Cooper
FAIRFAX, Mo. Pamela A. Cooper, 74, Fairfax, Missouri, passed away July 25, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. July 29, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port. Open visitation: 9 a.m. July 28, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. No scheduled family visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Ruby P. Moore, 83, passed away July 25, 2022, at a local nursing home. Celebration of life Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, Savannah, Missouri, July 30, at 2 p.m. with Visitation at 1 p.m. Inurnment at Elmo Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri, will be held at a later date.
Emmett L.
Pendergrass III
Emmett L. Pendergrass III, 22, of St. Joseph, passed away July 27, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.
