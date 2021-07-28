Late Notices
Teresa Marie Cain
MARYVILLE, Mo. Teresa Marie Cain, 53, Maryville, Missouri, passed away July 26, 2021. Farewell Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Laura Street Baptist Church. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Laura Street Baptist Church. Interment Washington Cemetery, Gravity, Iowa. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Leo Derks
KING CITY, Mo. Leo Derks, 91, King City, Missouri, passed away July 27, 2021. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church, Stanberry, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City Burial with Military Rites will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry. There is no scheduled visitation. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Allan Lee Helseth
HAMILTON, Mo. Allan Lee Helseth, 79, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away July 26. Funeral: 2:30 p.m., July 30, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment: The Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
