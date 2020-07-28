Late Notices

Denise K. Colhour

EASTON, Mo. Denise Kay Colhour, 51, of Easton, Missouri, passed away on July 26, 2020.

Memorials: Green Hills Womens Shelter or a local Animal Shelter/rescue group.

Visitation will be held at The Turner Family Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020.

at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri.

Inurnment: at Later date in the Stewartsville, Missouri, Cemetery. Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com.

Furrer, Delbert

SAVANNAH, Mo. Delbert Furrer, 83, Savannah, Missouri, formerly of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Norma J. Rogers

WELLSVILLE, Ks. Mrs. Norma Jean Rogers, 91, of Wellsville, Kansas, and formerly of the Clearmont and Skidmore, Missouri areas, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at a healthcare facility in Wellsville.

Arrangements are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.