Late Notices
Paul Buckman
Paul Buckman 84, of St. Joseph, passed away July 26, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Merrily Frede
ROCK PORT, Mo. Merrily (Ryder) Frede, 75, Rock Port, passed away July 24, 2021. Funeral Service: 11 a.m., July 31, High Creek Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m., July 30, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Roberta Kinnison
JAMESON, Mo. Roberta Charlene (Roberts) Kinnison, 59, of rural Jameson, Missouri, passed away July 23, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at Hopewell Baptist Church, in Weatherby, Missouri, July 28 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Patsy L. Moss
Patsy Lea (Williams) Moss, 69, St. Joseph, passed away July 23, 2021. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.
Barbara J. Vickers
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Barbara Jean Vickers, 80, died on July 23, 2021. Services: Aug. 5, 1 p.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley-Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer
Terold E. Wilkerson
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Terold E. Wilkerson 57, Sacremento, California, formally of Kansas City, Missouri, died July 19, 2021. Funeral Services will be Aug. 6, noon, Community Fellowship Church of Jesus Christ, Kansas City, Mo., Interment Ashland Cemetery, funeral arrangements under the direction of Bullock Family Funeral Chapel St. Joseph.
Judy A. Woody
TARKIO, Mo. Judy A. Woody, 74, Tarkio, passed away July 25, 2021. Funeral Service: 1 p.m. July 30. Visitation: noon to 1 p.m. Friday, prior to the service. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
