Late Notices
David E. Anderson
Chillicothe, Mo. David Eddie Anderson, 77, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Services: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Jeffrey L. Corcoran
Jeffrey Lynn Corcoran, 58, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.
Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Patricia G. Thornton
Patricia Grace Thornton, 82, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services: 10 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.