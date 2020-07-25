Late Notices

David E. Anderson

Chillicothe, Mo. David Eddie Anderson, 77, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Services: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Jeffrey L. Corcoran

Jeffrey Lynn Corcoran, 58, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

Patricia G. Thornton

Patricia Grace Thornton, 82, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services: 10 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

