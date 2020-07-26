Late Notices
Eddie R. Bywater
TARKIO, Mo. Eddie Ray Bywater, 90, Tarkio, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri. All memorial services pending.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapel.com
Shawn D. Griffin
Shawn Dale Griffin, 47, of St. Joseph passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Rupp Funeral Home
Patty Korell
Patty Korell, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that everyone please wear a face mask to the visitation and service. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Dorothy M. Tebow
Dorothy M. Tebow, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.