Late Notices
Brenda K. Brookshire
GOWER, Mo. Brenda Kay Lewis Brookshire, 61, of Gower, Missouri passed away July 18, 2021.Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. July 30 at her home. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Rose Lee Davis
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Rose Lee Davis passed away July 22, 2021. Mass, July 26 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. For more information, www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Kevin S. Driggers
ROBINSON, Kan. Kevin S. Driggers, 43, of Robinson, Kansas, died July 21, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information
Gerald R. Hess
Osborn, Mo. Gerald Ray Hess, 71, of Osborn, passed away July 22, 2021. Graveside services and inurnment will be at Center Grove Cemetery, Tarkio at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Rickey L. Newkirk
Rickey L. Newkirk, 66, St. Joseph, passed away July 23, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sheila J. Phillips
Sheila Jo (Hill) Phillips, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away July 22, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Frances L. Wardin
HIAWATHA, Kan. Frances L. Wardin, 82, of Hiawatha, died July 21, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service information
Phil Zimmerman
SAVANNAH, Mo. Philip George Zimmerman, 82, of Savannah Missouri, passed away July 21, 2021. Parish rosary: 5:30 p.m., July 29 at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Visitation following the rosary until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., July 30 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Savannah. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Savannah Cemetery. Mr. Zimmermans Memorial Book will be available at the Savannah Chapel Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
