Late Notices

Etta D. Antle

Princeton, Mo. Etta D. Antle, 81, Princeton, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 at the First Baptist Church, Princeton, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton. Burial will follow in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, where social distancing will be observed and masks recommended. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)

Betty Elaine Hendrix

DEARBORN, Mo. Betty Elaine Hendrix, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020.

Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Monday, July 27 with visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service at Mt. Zion Baptist, Edgerton, Missouri.

Burial: Reed Cemetery.

Arrangement Hixson-Klein Funeral, Edgerton

Patricia Nunez

Kansas City, Mo. Patricia Nunez, 79, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Martinsville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Pat has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Memorial Services will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday, July 29 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Private family inurnment will be held in Kidwell Cemetery, Martinsville. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks recommended. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com) As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.