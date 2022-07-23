Late Notices, July 23, 2022 Jul 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesCharles W. LauritzenCharles Walter Lauritzen, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away July 21, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.Alice C. SellarsAlice C. Sellars, 72, St. Joseph, passed away July 21, 2022.Arrangements: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Louis WaldronLouis Waldron, 79, St. Joseph, passed away, July 21, 2022, in St. Joseph.Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Alice C. Sellars Charles Walter Lauritzen Louis Waldron Christianity Residence Funeral Home Notice × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 23, 2022 Late Notices, July 22, 2022 Late Notices, July 21, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew SJPD officer arrested for domestic assaultNew I-229 alternative added to the four other proposalsMotorcyclist killed in Wednesday evening crashNo answers 18 years after Ashley Martinez disappearedBusiness helps people 'sort it out'St. Joseph woman seriously injured in Tuesday crashWoman killed in crash Thursday morningSunday morning shooting results in fatalityMotorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday crashMan charged with murder in shooting on Kickapoo Reservation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.