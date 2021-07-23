Late Notices
Laura Bowen
Laura Bowen, 99, St. Joseph, passed away July 22, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mildred "Betty"
Erickson
Mildred "Betty" Erickson, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away July 21, 2021. Ms. Erickson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service and Inurnment will be scheduled at a later date.
Andrew Ishmael
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Andrew Junior Ishmael, 73, passed away July 21, 2021. Graveside services: Monday, July 26, 2021, 10:30 a.m., Stucker Cemetery, Laredo. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Sima Pius
Sima Pius, 49, St. Joseph, died July 21, 2021. Funeral arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
Robert Reidlinger
DARLINGTON, Mo. Robert Reidlinger, 93, of Darlington, Missouri, passed away July 21, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. July 28 at St. Peters Catholic Church, Stanberry. Burial will be in the Rouse Cemetery, Darlington. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
