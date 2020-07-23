Late Notices

Phyllis J. Breckenridge

Phyllis Jean (Barmann) Breckenridge, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Robert A. Brown, Jr.

Robert A. Brown, Jr., 88, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

Private Farewell Services & Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wyatt Park Christian Church.

More information at: www.meierhoffer.com.

View livestream at: https://www.facebook.com/Wyatt-Park-Christian-Church-204788276254876.

Evelyn Cain

BETHANY, Mo. Evelyn Cain, 90 died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Crestview Home.

Cremation has been provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel.

Memorial services and inurnment will be at a later date. More information at: www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.

Opal A. Freeman

Opal Ann Freeman, 98, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside service: 10 a.m., Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Due to COVID concerns, the family requests that all in attendance at the cemetery please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

No public visitation will be held.

Arrangements: under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Elsie Jordan

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. Elsie Jordan, 96, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home in Excelsior Springs.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Bethany Memorial Chapel.

Burial: Union Grove Cemetery, Coffey, Missouri.

Family visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the chapel.

More information at: wwwbethanymemorialchapel.com.

Mary Lou Boo Milbourne

Mary Lou Boo Milbourne, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence.

The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

memorial service: follwing at 11 a.m.

Peggy Tyler

PLATTE CITY, Mo. Peggy Tyler, 68, of Platte City, passed away, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Farley, Missouri.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the church.

Samuel N. Zook

Samuel "Sam" N. Zook, 79, of St. Joseph, formerly of Hannibal, Missouri and Philadelphia, Missouri, passed away at 12:39 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Diversicare in St. Joseph.

Private, family only graveside service and burial: Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Pea Ridge Community Church Cemetery in Palmyra, Missouri.

The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.