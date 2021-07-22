Late Notices
Pauline Costello
Pauline "Polly" Costello, 89, of St Joseph, passed away July 20, 2021. Cremation under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Rosary: 2 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Service following at 2:30 p.m. Father Jonathon Davis, officiating.
Junior E. Davidson
Junior E. Davidson, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away July 21, 2021. Visitation Friday, July 23, 9 to 11 a.m. at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Funeral 11 a.m. July 23, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Freeman Chapel Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.
Tristan Jacob Hulett
EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Tristan Jacob Hulett, 19, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away July 17, 2021. Funeral Services 11 a.m. July 24 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Stephen R. McAllister
Stephen R. McAllister, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Louise M. MacKernan
Louise M. MacKernan 92, of St. Joseph, passed away July 20, 2021. Funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m.July 24 at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online live stream condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
James E. Sloan II
James Edward Sloan II, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away July 20, 2021. Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. July 26 at Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Sloan will be cremated following services. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
